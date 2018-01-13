IIIT-Delhi To Start New M.Tech Programme With Specialisation In Artificial Intelligence For first time in the national capital, the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi will start a new M.Tech programme with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence from the academic year starting in July 2018.

"The programme will be research-oriented and focus on foundations and advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," Mayank Vatsa, head of Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence at IIIT-Delhi, told PTI.



Mr Vatsa said it would be a first for Delhi.



The programme will prepare graduates to undertake industry careers involving innovation and problem solving using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies.



The course will be spread over four semesters and the intake would be 20 students.



"After the course, the students will be able to recognise and analyse problems related to AI applications, apply pattern recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to solve real-world problems," Mr Vatsa said.



IIIT-Delhi was created by the Delhi government through an Act - IIIT Delhi Act, 2007 - with the chancellor of the institute being the Lt. Governor of Delhi.



