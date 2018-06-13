IIIT-Delhi Placement: Rs 71 Lakh Highest Offer, 106 Companies Participate The highest Indian compensation offered at campus for this season was Rs.40 Lacs for B. Tech and Rs. 22 Lacs for M.Tech.

Share EMAIL PRINT Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs emerged as the biggest recruiter for the 2018 graduating batch. New Delhi: IIIT-D, well known for its computer science and electronics discipline registered a great placement percentage in its varied B.Tech and M.Tech courses. M.Tech CSE and M.Tech CB registered a 100% placement record B. Tech CSE, B.Tech ECE and M.Tech ECE registered 94%, 89% and 84%, respectively. An overseas package of Rs. 71 Lacs was bagged by a BTech student. The campus hosted a total of 106 companies offering Full time and Internship roles.



Continuing the institute trend of competent packages an average salary package Rs. 14.78 Lacs.



The highest Indian compensation offered at campus for this season was Rs.40 Lacs for B. Tech and Rs. 22 Lacs for M.Tech. This year a total of 446 offers were made at the institute, inclusive of 235 full-time job offers and 211 intern offers. Amongst the full-time job offers, 150 A+ offer with CTC=> Rs. 10 Lacs and 85 A offers with CTC ranging between Rs. 6 Lacs to Rs. 10 Lacs.



Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs emerged as the biggest recruiter for the 2018 graduating batch.



Some big names joined the list which included Tower Research, Teradata, Dynamic Technology, Scry Analytics, and Telstra.



Companies like Amazon, Adobe, IBM Research, Microsoft, Myntra, Direct I, Math works, SanDisk, NXP Semiconductors, ST Micro Electronics etc continued as top recruiters at the University.



The internship offers at IIIT-D also witnessed an unprecedented surge in both average stipend and number of companies participating. With the highest stipend ranked at Rs. 1 Lakh per month, the average stipend offered was at Rs. 25K per month.



From the overall 211 internships offered at the campus, 122 were offered to the final year students and 89 were offered to the pre-final year students.



"It's a proud moment for IIIT-D to see the graduating batch excel not just in academics but in the professional front, too," Prof. Pankaj Jalote, Director IIIT-D said while congratulating the students on their achievements.



"These are the future engineers of tomorrow who will take forward the institute's idea to develop the world with the IT solutions in the most sustainable and responsible ways. I wish them all the good luck as they embark on a new journey of life," he added.



