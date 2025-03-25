IIIT Delhi Launches BTech In Computer Science And Economics

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has launched its new undergraduate programme - BTech in Computer Science and Economics (CSEcon) to meet the growing demand for professionals who can navigate the increasingly complex intersections of digital technologies, business, and economic systems. The programme is unique and perhaps the first of its kind to offer an integrated BTech degree that equips students in both Economics and Computational Methods within four years.



The programme aims to equip students with a unique skill set that blends computer science with economic principles.

Highlights of the programme:

Core Training in Years 1 and 2: Strong foundation with core courses in Computer Science, Economics, and Mathematics. The core curriculum will ensure that students are prepared for interdisciplinary learning and professional engagement.



Advanced Learning in years 3 and 4:

Interdisciplinary subjects such as "Econometrics with Machine Learning."

Economics electives such as "Behavioural Economics" and "Financial Economics."

Computer Science & Mathematics electives such as "Statistical Machine Learning."



Admissions and Fees: Admissions will be conducted through JEE Mains, and the fee structure will follow the institute's standard BTech programme norms.



Career Prospects: Graduates of the CSEcon program can explore roles such as data scientists, economic analysts, financial engineers, business intelligence analysts, and software developers in sectors like fintech, e-commerce, banking, NGOs and consulting. The multidisciplinary foundation also makes them ideal candidates for leadership roles in emerging technology-driven business environments.

