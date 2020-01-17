IGNOU To Be Regional Coordinating Institute For HRD's Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme was launched in 2017.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Delhi to be the Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI) for the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). IIT Delhi is the national coordinating institute of the programme.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is a flagship programme of MHRD launched with a vision to enrich rural India. The programme aims to engage faculty and students of higher educational institutions in understanding rural realities. The programme was launched in 2017.

IIT Delhi, the national coordinating institute for the programme, with the help of RCI would extend the coverage of this programme to higher educational institutes in a phased manner. Each selected institute would adopt a cluster of villeges/ panchayats.

As a regional coordinating institute, IGNOU would take the responsibility of and coordinating other institutions and act as nodal centres for the programme. IGNOU through its regional centres shall bring the educational reforms in the rural areas by adopting village under different regions.

The MoU has been signed by V.B. Negi, Registrar, IGNOU and Virender K Vijay, National Coordinator Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), IIT-Delhi in the presence of Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU.

On the occasion Professor Nageshwar Rao expressed his pleasure on signing of the MoU and said that the university through its Regional Centres' network would help in furthering the UBAs' objectives of grooming and nurturing the participating institutions in the regions in accordance with the guidance and the plan approved by MHRD.

