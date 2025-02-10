IGNOU-SBI Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow, Check Venue And Details

IGNOU-SBI Placement 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance Co., will conduct a campus placement drive tomorrow. The event will take place at the Convention Centre on the IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.

Positions Available

The placement drive aims to recruit eligible candidates for the following permanent roles:

• Business Development Manager

• Unit Manager

Salary Details

The selected candidates will receive a fixed annual CTC of Rs. 2.85 lakh.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of two stages:

1. Group Discussion

2. Personal Interview

Candidates must report before 11am to be eligible for the process. The event will begin with a pre-placement talk, which will cover the company profile, job responsibilities, and salary package details. Candidates should arrive on time, as the selection process may extend into the evening. Formal attire and thorough preparation are strongly recommended.

Eligibility Criteria

• Age Limit: 21–30 years

• Qualification: The drive is open to graduates. Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible.

• Experience: While prior sales experience is not mandatory, candidates with relevant experience will be given preference.

Work Location

Selected candidates will be assigned to SBI Life branches across the Delhi/NCR region.

Documents to Carry

Candidates must bring the following documents:

• Two copies of their updated resume/CV

• Two passport-sized color photographs

• IGNOU ID card

• Academic documents (SSC, HSC, graduation/post-graduation mark sheets, and degree/provisional certificates)

• For experienced candidates: Appointment letters and salary slips from the last three months

• Government-issued ID proof (PAN card and Aadhaar card)

Job Responsibilities

The roles of Business Development Manager and Unit Manager involve:

• Gaining a comprehensive understanding of the organisation's products and services

• Acquiring new clients through direct engagement

• Collaborating with Life Mitras and bankers (CFIs)

• Developing key skills such as sales planning, customer relationship management, and effective communication

Candidates are encouraged to prepare thoroughly to maximise their chances of selection.