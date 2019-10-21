IGNOU's e- Study Material: How Popular Has Been The '15% Discount' Scheme

IGNOUs e- study material: How popular is e-Gyankosh

A year after the biggest open university of the country announced 15% fee waive off to popularize online study material, many students are still unaware of the scheme. On October 8 last year, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced 15% refund on programme fees for those students who opt for obtaining the study material from, e-Gyankosh, a national repository for storing the digital learning resources developed by Open and Distance Learning Institutions in the country.

While on one hand this is a major respite considering the delay in receiving the printed study material, on the other hand it is no good for those who are not internet savvy.

In the recent induction meeting held at Dyal Singh College, for July 2019 session, many students were seen asking "what is e-gyankosh?"

Many students said they opted for printed study material because studying "without books" is what they are not used to.

"Studying on computers and phones is so distracting, because you have notifications coming from various apps," admitted a student.

Many enrollers are still relying on the old school method of getting printed study material. As per various news reports, IGNOU's study material dispatch procedure is quite awry. Students don't receive their study material even months after the admission and all requests fall on deaf ears.

The grievance cell of IGNOU, which handles queries on study material as well, also suggests students to access study material online or through app, when queried on dispatch of printed study material.

