IGNOU Postpones Exams, Check New Dates Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed four examinations scheduled to be held this week. According to an official statement from the open university, these four papers -- MCS-022, MCS-013, MCSE-003 and MCS-014 --, which were earlier scheduled on December 11, 12 and 13, will now be held on December 21 and 30, 2018. The term end examination in IGNOU commenced on December 1, 2018 and will conclude on December 31, 2018. The University has have issued hall tickets to 5,94,596 students who had applied for appearing in the term end examination.

The varsity has also announced new dates for two papers --BCS-031 and MCS-033-which were cancelled earlier. These exams will now be organised on December 23, 2018.

The term-end examinations for the following courses are re-scheduled and would be conducted on the dates mentioned against each of the courses in the table below:

Examinations cancelled and re-scheduled:

Course code Original Schedule of Exam Re-schedule of Exam BCS-031 5/12/2018 23-12-2018(F/N) MCS-033 8/12/2018 23-12-2018 (A/N)

(F/N: Forenoon, A/N: Afternoon)

Examinations re-scheduled:

Course code Original Schedule of Exam Re-schedule of Exam MCS-022 12-12-2018 (A/N) 21-12-2018(A/N) MCS-013 11-12-2018 (A/N) 30-12-2018 (F/N) MCSE-003 13-12-2018(F/N) 30-12-2018 (A/N) MCS-014 13-12-2018 (A/N) 31-12-2018 (F/N)

IGNOU has said in the statement that the venue of the examinations remains the same as announced earlier.

The varsity has established 861 examination centres including 17 overseas centres and 105 centres in Jail for jail inmates.

Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of December, 2018 for their practical examinations, a statement from the varsity said earlier.

