IGNOU OPENMAT XLII Result 2017 Declared

Go to the official website of IGNOU

Click on the link 'OPENMAT XLII RESULT (Management Programme)'

Click on 'OPENMAT XLII RESULT'

Enter the 9 digit enrolment number

Submit the details

Get the result

Take a printout

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results for OPENMAT XLII. Candidates who had appeared for the examination held on 24 September 2017 can check their result at the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The programmes on offer for this session are: MBA, PG Diploma in Human Resource Management, PG Diploma in Financial Management, PG Diploma in Operations Management, PG Diploma in Marketing Management, PG Diploma in Financial Markets Practice. Online registration for the exam was held in August 2017.Candidates should note that the last date for submission of application for July 2018 session is 31 May 2018 and for the coming January session is 31 December 2017.Candidates shall have to submit their application form along with fee of Rs 1800(per course) in the form of Demand Draft and important documents like print out of the result card, attested copies of educational certificates, hall ticket, recent photograph, ID card, category certificate (wherever applicable).