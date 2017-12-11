IGNOU OPENMAT XLII Result 2017 Declared

How to check IGNOU OPENMAT XLII Result 2017?
- Go to the official website of IGNOU
- Click on the link 'OPENMAT XLII RESULT (Management Programme)'
- Click on 'OPENMAT XLII RESULT'
- Enter the 9 digit enrolment number
- Submit the details
- Get the result
- Take a printout
Candidates should note that the last date for submission of application for July 2018 session is 31 May 2018 and for the coming January session is 31 December 2017.
Candidates shall have to submit their application form along with fee of Rs 1800(per course) in the form of Demand Draft and important documents like print out of the result card, attested copies of educational certificates, hall ticket, recent photograph, ID card, category certificate (wherever applicable).
Click here for more Education News