IGNOU OPENMAT January 2019 Result Declared; How To Check

IGNOU has released OPENMAT January 2019 result

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the result for OPENMAT XLIV Result (Management Programme). The result can be accessed through the University's official website. A student would need their enrollment number in order to check their result. OPENMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes offered by IGNOU.

IGNOU offers the following management programmes:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM) Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM) Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM) Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP)

However, entrance test is conducted for admission only to MBA programme, and students can take direct admission to Specialization Post Graduate Diplomas.

IGNOU OPENMAT January 2019 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to IGNOU's official website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the OPENMAT result link given on the home page.

Step three: Again click on the result link.

Step four: Enter your enrollment number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam are required to submit their Application form for Admission to Management Programme appended in the Prospectus (Form No. 2) along with the fee of Rs. 1800 per course and documents at the concerned Regional Centre on or before February 25, 2019.

List of documents to be submitted along with the application form:

Attested Copies of Certificates in support of educational qualification(s)

Print out of the Result Card

Paste recent photograph and sign in the box provided

Hall Ticket duly signed by candidate and invigilator

Experience certificate wherever required

Category certificate of SC/ST/OBC candidates

Identity Card duly filled up

Demand Draft of appropriate amount (RS. 1800/- per course) drawn in favour of IGNOU and payable at the city where your Regional Centre is located

Click here for more Education News