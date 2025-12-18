IGNOU Open And Distance Learning January 2025 Session Registration Begins, Complete Details Inside

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) opened the registration process for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes January session. Candidates can visit the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in to apply.

The programme provides flexible learning in various courses, which makes education more accessible for Indian as well as abroad students, offering around 200 courses. The deadline for the registration is January 31, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

Undergraduate programmes: Candidates must have passed the Class 12 (10+2) examination from a recognised board.

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 (10+2) examination from a recognised board. Postgraduate programmes: Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised/reputable university.

Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised/reputable university. Diploma and certificate courses: Some programmes may require relevant work experience and/or specific prerequisite certifications.

Registration, Cancellation, and Refund Policy (Brief):

The registration fee is non-refundable.

Fees are refundable before admission confirmation.

After confirmation, 15% of the programme fee (maximum Rs 2,000) will be deducted on cancellation.

For students opting for soft copy study material, the refund will be made after deducting only the registration fee.

Students who availed fee exemption will receive a refund of only the development fee.

No fee refund will be allowed after 60 days from the admission closing date.

Steps to Apply for IGNOU ODL (Open and Distance Learning):

1. Visit the IGNOU Admission Portal for ODL programmes.

2. Register online using a valid email ID and mobile number.

3. Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and programme details.

4. Upload required documents (photograph, signature, certificates, etc.).

5. Pay the application/programme fee through online payment modes.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download/print the confirmation for future reference.