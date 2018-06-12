IGNOU Launches M.A. In Development Studies, Online Admissions Open For July Session

This 2 year program can be pursued by any graduate having degree in any discipline.
The programme objectives MADVS programme are to impart knowledge on various aspects of development studies, to train qualified human resources in the professional area of development studies and to develop professional skills in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development projects and programmes.
Fresh graduates seeking career as development professionals, development functionaries like village, mandal, block, municipal & district development officials, vivil servants of state & central Governments, and employees of the development institutes, research organizations, NGOs & corporate social responsibility divisions can join this IGNOU programme.
CommentsFor Further Information, prospective students can contact nearest IGNOU Regional Centre or could reach out to the Programme Coordinator, Prof. P. V. K. Sasidhar through e-mail at pvksasidhar@ignou.ac.in.
Click here for more Education News