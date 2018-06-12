IGNOU Launches M.A. In Development Studies, Online Admissions Open For July Session MADVS programme is meant for development professionals across the sectors and for fresh graduates interested in pursuing career as a development professional.

IGNOU's School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS) has launched Master of Arts in Development Studies (Code: MADVS) from July 2018 session . MADVS programme is meant for development professionals across the sectors and for fresh graduates interested in pursuing career as a development professional, informed Programme Coordinator, Prof. P. V. K. Sasidhar from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).This 2 year program can be pursued by any graduate having degree in any discipline.The programme objectives MADVS programme are to impart knowledge on various aspects of development studies, to train qualified human resources in the professional area of development studies and to develop professional skills in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development projects and programmes.Fresh graduates seeking career as development professionals, development functionaries like village, mandal, block, municipal & district development officials, vivil servants of state & central Governments, and employees of the development institutes, research organizations, NGOs & corporate social responsibility divisions can join this IGNOU programme. For Further Information, prospective students can contact nearest IGNOU Regional Centre or could reach out to the Programme Coordinator, Prof. P. V. K. Sasidhar through e-mail at pvksasidhar@ignou.ac.in.Click here for more Education News