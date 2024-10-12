IGNOU Invites Applications For Best Innovation Awards 2024

National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) has invited from IGNOU students for Best Innovation Award-2024. Any student of IGNOU with valid registration who has done any kind of innovation in the preferable theme area can submit his/her entry in the prescribed format. The best three innovators will be given certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively. The students selected for the Best Innovation Award-2024 will be invited to IGNOU headquarters, Delhi to receive the award.



What are the Theme Areas?

Your innovation may be in any of the following areas :

Health Care and Biomedical Devices

Agriculture and Rural Development

Food Processing and Packaging

Smart Transport and Traffic Management

Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel Clean and Water Management

Waste Management and Disposal

Technology Based Social Innovations

E-commerce and Business Management

Robotics and Drones including AI and ML

Tour and Travel Management

Social and Environmental Issues

Smart City and Urban Development

Innovation in Education Sector

Innovation to Assist the Persons with Disability

Any Other Emerging Area of Innovation and Startup Opportunity



Interested and eligible students can visit the official website of IGNOU for detailed information.



