IGNOU Invites Applications For Best Innovation Awards 2024

National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) has invited from IGNOU students for Best Innovation Award-2024. Any student of IGNOU with valid registration who has done any kind of innovation in the preferable theme area can submit his/her entry in the prescribed format. The best three innovators will be given certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively. The students selected for the Best Innovation Award-2024 will be invited to IGNOU headquarters, Delhi to receive the award.
What are the Theme Areas?
Your innovation may be in any of the following areas :
- Health Care and Biomedical Devices
- Agriculture and Rural Development
- Food Processing and Packaging
- Smart Transport and Traffic Management
- Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel Clean and Water Management
- Waste Management and Disposal
- Technology Based Social Innovations
- E-commerce and Business Management
- Robotics and Drones including AI and ML
- Tour and Travel Management
- Social and Environmental Issues
- Smart City and Urban Development
- Innovation in Education Sector
- Innovation to Assist the Persons with Disability
- Any Other Emerging Area of Innovation and Startup Opportunity
Interested and eligible students can visit the official website of IGNOU for detailed information.