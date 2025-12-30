IGNOU Introduces New MSc Program In Data Science And Analytics

A Master of Science (MSc) programme in Data Science and Analytics (DSA) has been introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) under its Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The programme aims to train learners in computational and statistical skills for data-driven problem solving.

The M.Sc. (Data Science and Analytics) programme is designed to prepare graduate students for successful careers in the software industry and academia.

The objectives of the programme:

1. To provide a strong foundation in statistical and computational methods for data analysis.

2. To equip with the skills to collect, manage, analyze and interpret large and complex datasets.

3. To apply data science techniques to solve real-world problems in various domains such as business, healthcare, social sciences, and engineering.

4. To prepare for careers in data science and analytics.

Eligibility for admission

Bachelor degree of at least 3 years duration from a recognized University/Institution.

Programme Duration

Minimum Duration: 24 Months and Maximum Duration: 48 Months. Rs 13,000.00/- for Per Semester excluding registration and development fee. Note: Exam Fees is not included in Fee Structure it will be as decided by the University

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check courses and details related to programme.