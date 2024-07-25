IGNOU Introduces Bachelor Of Arts In Micro Small And Medium Enterprises Program

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced the Bachelor of Arts in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAMSME) program through its School of Vocational Education and Training (SOVET). Enrollment for the program is underway for the July 2024 session.

IGNOU states that this new course is provided via Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and is specifically designed to cater to aspiring entrepreneurs' educational and skill development needs, especially those who have completed their 10+2 education.

According to the press release, the BAMSME program aims to prepare students with the necessary knowledge and skills to successfully establish and manage new business ventures.

In addition to meeting the growing need for new business formation, job creation, and economic development in the nation, this program provides university-level education in entrepreneurship.

The course duration is a minimum of 3 years (six semesters) and can be extended up to 6 years.

The total credit requirement for the course is 120 credits (20 credits per semester).

Business Operations: Enable the successful and profitable operation of business enterprises, covering areas such as Finance and Marketing.

Managerial Skills: Develop managerial skills and enhance interpersonal and leadership abilities for self-empowerment and the empowerment of others.

Innovative Approach: Offer an innovative and competency-based approach to entrepreneurship.

IGNOU states that the BAMSME program is a major addition to the University's vocational education offerings, designed to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs who will contribute to the nation's economic growth.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have completed 10+2 or its equivalent.

The application fee is Rs 5,100 per year, amounting to a total fee of Rs 15,300 for 3 years.

Interested candidates can apply for the July 2024 session on the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For more information, applicants can visit the official website.