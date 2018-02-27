IGNOU Releases Hall Ticket For MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam Candidates can download the hall ticket for IGNOU entrance examination at ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University ( IGNOU ) has released the hall tickets for MPhil, PhD entrance examination. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download their hall ticket available at the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The exam will be held on 4 March 2018 for a total of 4026 candidates. The exam will be held for selecting students for 290 Ph.D and 65 M.Phil seats in 22 disciplines. The exam will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Trivandrum and Patna.Candidates should note that they can't request for change of examination centre.On the other hand, the last date for admission to January 2018 session has been extended till 28 February 2018. The programmes offered are from varied disciplines viz., sciences, social sciences, humanities, computer science, health science, agriculture, management, education, social work, tourism, law, performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training.Online registration for MPhil, PhD programme for July 2018 session was held in January 2018. Under this programme, PhD course is being offered for Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology, Library and Information Science, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Gender and Development Studies, Women's Studies, Geography, Translation Studies, Statistics, Food & Nutritional Sciences, Environmental Studies, Geology, Management, Life Sciences, Commerce, Hindi, Distance Education, Nursing, Social Work, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry. For BEd exam 2017 results were declared in January 2018.Click here for more Education News