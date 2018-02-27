IGNOU Releases Hall Ticket For MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam

IGNOU Hall Ticket For MPhil, PhD Entrance Exam: Know How To Download
- Go to the official website of the University
- Click on 'IGNOU Releases Hall Ticket For M.Phil/ Ph.D. Entrance Exam'
- Enter the 9 digit control number
- Submit the detail
- Get the hall ticket
- Take a printout
Candidates should note that they can't request for change of examination centre.
On the other hand, the last date for admission to January 2018 session has been extended till 28 February 2018. The programmes offered are from varied disciplines viz., sciences, social sciences, humanities, computer science, health science, agriculture, management, education, social work, tourism, law, performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training.
Online registration for MPhil, PhD programme for July 2018 session was held in January 2018. Under this programme, PhD course is being offered for Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology, Library and Information Science, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Gender and Development Studies, Women's Studies, Geography, Translation Studies, Statistics, Food & Nutritional Sciences, Environmental Studies, Geology, Management, Life Sciences, Commerce, Hindi, Distance Education, Nursing, Social Work, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry.
Comments
Click here for more Education News