IGNOU Extends July 2026 Admission Deadline To August 16 For ODL Courses

Students planning to take admission in the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) now have more time to apply. The university has extended the last date for admission to its July 2026 session till August 16 for all notified programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode.

The decision comes as a relief for candidates who were unable to complete their applications before the earlier deadline. IGNOU offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes, making it a preferred choice for students looking for flexible higher education as well as working professionals.

Candidates applying for ODL programmes can submit their forms through the IGNOU Samarth ODL portal, while those seeking admission to online courses need to register on the Samarth Online Programmes portal. The university has advised applicants to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush or technical glitches.

How to apply

Visit the IGNOU admission portal for your chosen programme.

admission portal for your chosen programme. Register using your email ID and mobile number.

Verify your account through the OTP.

Log in and select the course you want to apply for.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents, including your photograph, signature and educational certificates.

Pay the prescribed fee online and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

IGNOU offers admissions to several popular courses, including BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MBA, MCA and MCom, besides a range of diploma and certificate programmes. Since eligibility differs from one programme to another, applicants should check the requirements before filling out the form.