IGNOU Extends Deadline For December Term-end-Exam 2024

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for the December term-end exams (TEE). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU for detailed information. Candidates have time till October 27, 2024 for filling the online examination form without late fee. With late fees of Rs 1,100, the forms can be filled from October 28- November 3, 2024.



"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the University has extended the last date for filling up the online examination form for December, 2024 Term-end-Examination for both ODL and Online Programmes, as per details given below:

Filling up of Online Examination form without late fee- upto October 27, 2024

Filling up of Online Examination form with late fee of Rs 1,100- from October 28 to November 3, 2024."



The extension is available for all students preparing for the December 2024 exams, providing extra time for those who were unable to submit their forms earlier. The university has asked students to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their eligibility for the upcoming exams.



Steps to fill IGNOU December 2024 Exam form

Step 1: Navigate to the official website: iop.ignouonline.ac.in

Step 2: Click on IGNOU December 2024 exam form available on the home page

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout