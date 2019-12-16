IGNOU Changes Jamia Centre For December Term End Exam

December term end exams have begun in IGNOU for all the courses.

In view of the protest going in Jamia Millia Islamia, IGNOU has changed the exam centre for students who were allotted to appear for the December term end exam at the University. "The exam centre 0765 (Jamia) has been now closed for December, 2019 TEE and students moved for further exams (w.e.f. 17.12.19) to a new exam centre 07191," said the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in a notification.

The students who had their exam centre at Jamia have been allotted a new centre.

"All the students of exam centre 0765 moved to exam centre 07191 (Guru Nanak Gardib Niwaj Education School, Gurudwara Nanaksar Complex, Opp. M-41, Greater Kailash Part-II, Near G.K. Metro Station Gate no. 3, New Delhi-110048," the open university has added in the notice.

IGNOU has also released revised hall tickets for the students. Students should take a print out of their hall tickets and carry the same on the day of the examination. They are also required to carry their university identity card in original on the examination day.

December term end exams have begun in IGNOU for all the courses. The exam would continue till January 3, 2020. Exams are being in two sessions - morning session (from 10 am to 1 pm) and afternoon session (from 2 pm to 5 pm).

