IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam Result Expected Soon

IGNOU is expected to announce December 2019 Term End Exam result soon

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the result for December 2019 Term End Examination (TEE) soon. The University has already released the early result for students who had applied for early result declaration.

Last year, the University had released Term End Exam result within 20-25 days of declaring early results. The December 2018 TEE results were released within 15 days of the early result declaration. Going by the result declaration for past few exams, IGNOU December 2019 TEE results should be expected soon.

IGNOU had released the early results for the December 2019 Term End Examination on January 31, 2020. Early results, by provision, are released within 30 days of the exam.

The December 2019 term end examinations began on December 2, 2019 and concluded on January 3, 2020. The exams are usually wrapped up by the end of December, but this time around the University had to re-schedule some exams which were scheduled on the same day as Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

IGNOU term end exam results will be released on the University's official website. Students will need their enrolment number to check their marks in the exam. For most of the courses offered by IGNOU, a student needs to score minimum 40 per cent marks in both theory paper, and assignments to qualify in the exam.

