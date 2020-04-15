IGNOU Begins Psychological Counselling Session On Gyanvani Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

IGNOU has begun psychological counselling sessions on Gyanvaani for students

IGNOU, the largest Open University in India, has launched mental health counselling for its students. The mental health counselling sessions are being provided by the Discipline of Psychology, School of Social Sciences (SOSS). The session began on April 13 on the topic 'Mental Health during COVID-19: focusing on our strengths'. The counselling sessions are being aired on Gyanvani (IRC).

The University has scheduled five sessions this month out of which one has already been conducted. The University will hold further sessions in May. The sessions will cover aspects like e-learning, work-life balance, parenting etc.

The University has also released a dedicated email address (mentalhealth@ignou.ac.in) through which the Faculty of Psychology can be contacted for any psychological assistance.

"The mental health impact of COVID-19 during and after the outbreak can be huge. Hence, prevention and intervention measures need to be taken on urgent basis to ensure the mental health and well-being of the IGNOU fraternity," says a notice on University's website.

IGNOU is not alone in its endeavor to ensure mental health and well-being of its students and staff. Lucknow University is also holding online counselling sessions. Delhi University's Psychology department has also come forward with counselling services which will be provided over email or phone.

