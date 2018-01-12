IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam Result 2017 Released; Check Documents Required For Counselling IGNOU has released the result for B.Ed. Entrance Exam which was conducted on September 29, 2017. Now, the University will hold counselling session for qualified candidates.

IGNOU has released the result for B.Ed. Entrance Exam which was conducted on September 29, 2017. Now, the University will hold counselling session for qualified candidates. Counselling for admission to B.ED. Programme January 2018 Session for qualified candidates will be done at Regional Centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result which is now available on the official website.



Candidates who have qualified in the exam must check the list of documents required at the time of counselling. All candidates must have the following documents:



1. High School/Secondary/Senior Secondary Mark Sheet and Certificates.



2. Graduation or Post graduation Mark Sheet and Certificates.



3. Mark Sheet and Certificate of NCTE Recognized Teacher Education Programme completed through Face to Face mode.



4. A Certificate issued by the Institution where the candidate has pursued his/her teacher education programme through face to face mode is recognised for offering the teacher education programme through face to face mode by NCTE, along with a copy of the recognition letter issued by NCTE to that institution. In case the recognition letter is not available, then a certificate issued by the Institution should contain the details of the letter number and date of issue of recognition/approval for offering the teacher education programme through face to face mode by the NCTE.



5. Original Certificate from the recognized Secondary/Senior Secondary Schools to provide facilities for Practical Work including Internship, as per the format attached to it.



6. Experience Certificate(s), if experience is claimed.



7. Original B.Ed. Entrance Examination Admit Card. (Hall Ticket)



8. Original Anti-ragging Affidavits in the prescribed formats duly Notorised and signed by Parents and Applicant separately, as given in the Prospectus.



9. A Demand Draft of Rs. 50,000/-in favour of Indira Gandhi National Open University and payable at city of the concerned Regional Centre where the counselling is to be held, towards the programme fee.



10. One Passport size Photograph



Applicants who have applied under any reserved criteria should also carry the following documents:



1. Category (SC/ST) Certificate for claiming SC/ST Seat



2. OBC-Non creamy Layer Certificate along with Income Certificate for claiming OBC (Non-creamy Layer) Seat. The Certificate, not older than 3 years, should be in the format as given at page no. 95 of the Student Handbook and Prospectus of the B.Ed Programme.



3. Certificate of Physically Handicapped for claiming PH Category seat, with a minimum of 40% disability.



4. War-widow Certificate for claiming War Widow Seat



5. Kashmiri Migrant Certificate for claiming KM Seat



Apart from the documents mentioned above, candidates who have changed their name after High School would also need to provide requisite documentation.







