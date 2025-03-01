IFFCO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Agriculture Graduate Trainee, Check Details

IFFCO Recruitment 2025: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has released the IFFCO Agriculture Graduate Trainee (AGT) Notification 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, agt.iffco.in, until March 15, 2025.

The official notification reads: "The candidates short-listed based on their performance in the Preliminary Online Test will be called for the Final Online Test in a controlled environment at designated centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Guwahati, Patna, Raipur, Surat, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin, Jodhpur, Jammu, Shimla, Bhopal, and Jabalpur. In case of center-based tests, candidates are required to opt for any two test centers in order of their preference from the aforementioned centers. Efforts will be made to allot the test center in order of the choice given by the candidates."

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible, candidates must meet the following qualifications:

Hold a full-time regular four-year (link unavailable) (Agriculture) degree.

Candidates must have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% marks (for General/OBC candidates) or 55% marks (for SC/ST candidates) in their (link unavailable) (Agriculture) degree.

Candidates with a CGPA score must convert it to a percentage when filling out the application form.

Have passed the (Agriculture) degree in 2022 or later

Hold a degree from a University/Institute recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

IFFCO Recruitment 2025: Compensation

The stipend stands at Rs. 33,300 per month, as per the organization's rules. Upon successfully completing the one-year training period and subject to IFFCO's requirements, AGTs may be absorbed into the regular pay scale of Rs. 37,000-70,000 per month, with a basic pay of Rs. 37,000. Additionally, they will be eligible for allowances and benefits as per the organization's rules.

