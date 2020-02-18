IDSA Renamed As 'Manohar Parrikar Institute For Defence Studies And Analyses'

Manohar Parrikar was defence minister from November 9, 2014 to March 14, 2017

The Union government has decided to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'. The decision has been taken to honour late Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister and Padma Bhushan awardee.

The defence minister chairs the Executive committee of the lnstitute's society.

"When late Manohar Parrikar was Raksha Mantri, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen," a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

"His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces. He initiated major military reforms with the objective of having better teeth-to-tail ratio by setting up an expert committee under Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar for enhancing combat capability and rebalancing defence expenditure," the statement added.

An autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, the IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security.

The Institute aims to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defence and security-related issues. To achieve its goals, the institute undertakes scholarly research, policy-oriented research, dissemination of research findings, training and capacity building and public education.

The IDSA has a well-qualified multi-disciplinary research faculty drawn from academia, defence forces etc., representing a diversity of views.

Research at the Institute is driven by a comprehensive agenda and the need to provide impartial analyses and policy recommendations.

Since its inception, IDSA has served as a forum to debate important aspects of national and international security. The institute conducts several national and international conferences every year and regularly holds round tables and workshops on important developments.

