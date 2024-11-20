IDBI JAM And AAO Recruitment 2024: Registration For 600 Vacancies To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details

IDBI JAM And AAO Recruitment 2024: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will begin the application process for various posts tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, idbibank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies, including 500 Junior Assistant Managers (JAM) and 100 Specialist-Agri Asset Officers (AAO). The last date to submit applications is November 30, 2024.

The exam is expected to be held in December 2024 or January 2025.

The official notification reads: "Please note that the eligibility criteria specified herein are the basic criteria for applying for the post. Candidates must necessarily produce the relevant documents pertaining to category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, work experience, physical disability, domicile certificate (for self), language proficiency, etc., in original along with a photocopy thereof in support of their identity and eligibility as indicated in the online application form at the time of the selection process or as and when required by the Bank."

Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' Generalist

The candidate must have a bachelor's degree from a university recognized/approved by the Government.

Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' AAO

Candidates must have a 4-year degree (B.Sc./B.Tech./B.E.) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Fishery Science/Engineering, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Forestry, Dairy Science/Technology, Food Science/Technology, Pisciculture, Agroforestry, or Sericulture from a university recognized/approved by the Government.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 250 (Only Intimation Charges)

All other candidates: Rs 1,050 (Application Fee and Intimation Charges)

Selection Process

The selection process consists of: