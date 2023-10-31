ICSI Releases Guidelines Ahead Of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a set of guidelines for students who will be appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2023. The institute will hold another session of the exam on January 6, 2024.

Here are the instructions that the institute has released for the students to keep in mind while appearing in the exam.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) shall be conducted through remote proctored mode and not from any test centre. Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home. However, mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc are not allowed in the exams. The students will be continuously monitored through video / audio mode by the supervisor, known as proctor in the same manner as if they are appearing in the examination at centres.

The duration of the entrance exam is 2 hours. The break-up of marks of each paper in computer-based CSEET in MCQ pattern includes four sections of 50 marks each. These sections include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates are required to keep with them admit card, identity card issued by the government, passport, driving licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the remote proctors for securing appearance in the test.

The students will be asked to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET. SEBLite shall not be uninstalled till CSEET has completed/submitted successfully. In case candidate is not able to download the Safe Exam Browser due to any reason, he/she will not able to start the test and no query in this regard will be

entertained.

Candidates are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper, ie, Paper- 1, Paper-2, Paper -3 and Paper -4 separately as the case may be, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the CSEET. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.