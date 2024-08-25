Advertisement

ICSI CS Executive Exam June 2024 Results Out, Check Steps To Download

ICSI 2024:The next examination for the Executive Programme will be held from December 21, 2024.

ICSI 2024: Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website.
ICSI CS Exam June 2024 Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Executive Programme. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website, www.icsi.edu. They are required to enter login credentials such as their roll number and registration number to access their result.

ICSI 2024: Steps to Check CS Executive Result

  • Go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the link "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet" on the homepage
  • Enter your login details
  • Check your result and download it
  • Take a printout for future reference

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects, which include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

The next examination for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from December 21, 2024, to December 30, 2024. The online examination and enrollment forms for the exam, along with the requisite fee, can be submitted starting August 26, 2024.

Registrations are also ongoing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear for the CS entrance exam can visit the official ICSI website for complete details.
The application process for the CSEET will conclude on October 15, 2024, and the exam is scheduled for November 9, 2024.

Students who have qualified Class 12 or are appearing in the Class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET. The exams are conducted four times a year in the months of January, May, July, and November.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

ICSI 2024, ICSI Executive Result, ICSI Results
