ICSI Company Secretary Executive And Professional Exams Schedule Released

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the schedule for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exams for the current year. Both exams are scheduled to commence in June, and the detailed timetable can be accessed on icsi.edu.

The CS Executive exams for both the 2017 and 2022 syllabi are slated to start on June 1, with different end dates. The CS Executive 2022 syllabus exams are set to be held between June 1 and 7.

For the CS Professional course, the 2017 syllabus exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, while the 2022 course exams will take place between June 1 and 7.

According to the schedule, the exams will be held in a single shift from 9am to 12.15pm.

ICSI has communicated that candidates will be granted an additional 15 minutes, from 9am to 9.15am, for reviewing question papers. Additionally, June 11, 12, 13, and 14 have been reserved to address any other circumstances.

