ICSE, ISC Results 2026: When Will CISCE Release Class 10, 12 Scorecards?

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2026 results soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Class 10 and 12 results from the official website, cisce.org.

The Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12) results for 2026 will also be announced along with the ICSE and ISC results.

ICSE ISC Result Date, Time: When Will Class 10, 12 Scorecards Be Out?

The CISCE is expected to release the ICSE and ISC results in the last week of April or first week of May 2026, based on past trends. In 2024 and 2025, the council announced the results on May 6, while in 2023, they were declared on May 14.

The ICSE (Class 10) exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held from February 12 to April 3.

How To Download ICSE, ISC Result?

Visit the official website, cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on "ICSE" or "ISC" under the "Examination" section.

Click on the respective result link for your class.

Enter your UID and index number, then click on "Show Result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Official Websites To Check Result

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

2025 Results Statistics

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 99.35%, with 2,52,557 students appearing in the exams in 2025. For Class 12, a total of 99,555 candidates appeared, and 99.34% of them passed.