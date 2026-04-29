ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live: Class 12, 10 Scorecard To Be Out Soon, DigiLocker Claims

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release ICSE and ISC 2026 Examination results. Once declare students can check the results by visiting the official website.

DigiLocker on Wednesday said on X that results for ICSE and ISC will soon be declare and students can access it through DigiLocker. This year, the results will be easily accessible for students, ensuring a smooth and instant result experience.

The moment you've been waiting for is almost here!

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE),

ICSE & ISC 2026 Results will be available soon on DigiLocker.



Your hard work deserves a smooth, instant result experience.

Get ready to check it anytime, anywhere!… pic.twitter.com/uEX3SXw2qd — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 29, 2026

In a recent post from DigiLocker, they reminded students to get ready to check their results anytime and from anywhere. The tweet highlighted that students' hard work deserves an efficient and seamless result viewing experience, and DigiLocker aims to provide just that.

DigiLocker, a government initiative aimed at securing important documents, has become the go-to platform for many students to access their academic certificates. With the ICSE and ISC 2026 results just around the corner, students are advised to stay tuned to DigiLocker's official result page for their examination results.

For easy access to your results, visit results.digilocker.gov.in and stay updated as the results will be available shortly.