ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2024 Declared, Check Details

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the results for the ICMAI CMA Foundation 2023 for the December 2023 session exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the ICMAI to check their results at icmai.in. They are required to enter an identification number to access the result.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will also have the option to apply for copies of their Certified Management Accountant (CMA) 2024 exam answer sheets. The copies of their answer sheets will be available within 21 days after the declaration of the CMA result 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for CMA result verification should avail themselves of the facility before the deadline. The answer book verification will be available within 30 days.

ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2024: Steps To download Results

Step 1. Go to the official website, icmai.in

Step 2. Click on the CMA Foundation December Scorecard 2024 PDF link on the homepage

Step 3. Candidates will have to use the identification number as login credentials

Step 4. The ICMAI CMA Foundation December Scorecard 2024 PDF will be available for download

Step 5. Save the ICMAI CMA Foundation Scorecard 2024 PDF to the desktop

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the CMA result for future reference

The CMA Foundation course examination was conducted on December 15, 2024. The exam consisted of four papers conducted in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The first exam for the CMA Final was held for Corporate and Economic Laws, while the last exam was scheduled for Electives. The Intermediate course exams began with Business Laws and Ethics and ended with Management Accounting.

The Foundation examination was conducted in MCQ mode through offline OMR-based testing at designated centers. Each paper carried 100 marks and consisted of 50 multiple-choice questions. Each session featured a total of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 200 marks.