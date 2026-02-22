Advertisement

ICMAI CMA Exam 2026: June Time Table Released, Check And Download Here

The paper 1 and 2 for Foundation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm while paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm

ICMAI CMA June Exam 2026: follows an offline OMR-based MCQ format

ICMAI CMA June Exam Schedule 2026: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2026 examination schedule. The Intermediate and Final examinations will begin on June 11, while Foundation examination will be held in a single day on June 14, 2026.

The Final and Inter exams will be conducted on the same day in morning and evening shifts, respectively. The exams are scheduled from June 11 to June 18, 2026, and will follow an offline OMR-based MCQ format

CMA Exam Foundation Download Link

Inter and Final June Exam Schedule Download Link

