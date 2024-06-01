ICMAI CMA 2024: Admit Cards Out For Cost Accountants Of India Exam

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit cards for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination scheduled for June 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the ICMAI to download the admit card. They will be required to enter their registration number for accessing the admit cards.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICMAI June Admit Card 2024 link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration number.

Step 4: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be required to carry their admit cards to the examination hall on the day of the exams. They will not be allowed to enter into the examination hall without the admit cards.

The ICMAI Intermediate and Final examination will be conducted from June 11 to June 18, 2024. The final examination will be held in the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm while the intermediate exam will be conducted in second shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Foundation examination in June 2024 will be held on June 16, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.



