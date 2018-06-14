Cabinet Approves Three Year Action Plan For ICAR Institutes The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the continuation of the Three Year Action Plan (2017-2020) of the scheme for Agricultural Education Division and ICAR Institutes.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the continuation of the Three Year Action Plan (2017-2020) of the scheme for Agricultural Education Division and ICAR Institutes. The outlay for these decisions will be of Rs.2225.46 crore -- Rs. 2197.51 crore plus Rs. 27.95 crore state share as salary component for AICRP-HS -- for strengthening and developing higher agricultural education in India.The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) undertakes planning, development, coordination and quality assurance in higher agricultural education through partnership with 75 Agricultural Universities (AUs) established across the country.According to a statement from the government, Rs.2050.00 crore will be allocated to strengthening and development of Higher Agricultural Education in India while Rs. 24.25 crore is allocated to ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM).ICAR - Central Institute of Women in Agriculture (CIWA) including All India Coordinated Research Project on Home Science (AICRP-HS) will be given a Rs.151.21 crore.The government said the scheme is aimed to generate quality human resources from the institutions of higher agricultural education."It encompasses several new initiatives including, steps to attract talented students, reducing academic inbreeding and addressing faculty shortage," said the statement."It will also take care of green initiatives, mitigating faculty shortage, international ranking, alumni involvement, promoting innovations, inspired teacher network, reducing inbreeding, academia interface, technology enabled learning, Post-doctoral Fellowships, Agriculture Education Portal, Scientific Social responsibility etc. for quality assurance ranking of the agricultural universities has been linked to the financial support under the scheme along with accreditation," the statement added.The government hopes that the development will lead to generation of competitive and confident human resource.In addition, ICAR-CIWA will undertake research on gender issues in agriculture and allied fields, formulating gender-equitable agricultural, policies/programmes and gender-sensitive agricultural-sector responses.The government also expects that capacity building needs of the human resources and stakeholders of the entire National Agricultural Research & Education System (NARES) will be catered leading to enhancing of competencies and capacities of the stakeholders including farmers, young scientists, students and agri-industry in NARES by ICAR-NAARM.The human resource developed by Agricultural Universities has played a pivotal role in transforming agricultural scenario to achieve self-sufficiency. The Central Institute for Women in Agriculture has been providing a leadership role in empowering farm women as in the changing agricultural scenario the roles and responsibilities of women in agriculture are indispensable.