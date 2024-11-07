ICAI Reschedules CA Final Exam At Five Centres

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the chartered accountancy exams in five centres due to the upcoming assembly elections and by-elections. The institute has postponed the exam that was scheduled to be held on November 13 in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan). The exam will now be held on November 14, 2024 at the same timing.



The exam has been rescheduled for chartered accountants final course exam for Group 2, Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies).



The institute noted that the admit card released for the exam will be valid for the revised date.

The official notification by the ICAI reads, "Due to general election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand and Bye – Election to Assemblies Constituencies / Parliamentary Constituencies in other States on 13th November 2024 (Wednesday), the Chartered Accountants Final Course Examination, Group II, Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies) scheduled to be held on 13th November, 2024 (Wednesday) in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 14th November 2024 (Thursday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 6 PM and at same Examination Centres. Admit Card already issued in this regard will be valid for the revised date."



The CA Final examinations were earlier rescheduled from November 3 to November 13 due to Diwali. The Group I exams were scheduled for November 3, 5, and 7, 2024. The Group II exams for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

