ICAI Releases Revised Schedule For Chartered Accountancy Foundation Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a revised schedule of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation exam. The institute rescheduled the exam that was scheduled for January 14, 2025 to January 16, 2025 keeping in view Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India.

The Foundation exams will now be held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025.



"It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, January-2025 the said examination dtd 14th January 2025 stands rescheduled to 16th January 2025," reads the official notification by the ICAI.

The institute also noted that there will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination to be held in January 2025.



"It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority," added the notification.



The form correction window will be available from November 27 to 29, 2024.

Candidates who are registered in the Foundation course on or before September 1, 2024, are eligible to appear for the Foundation exam. Applicants must have converted from CPT to Foundation as of the date of filling out the exam form. He/she must have either appeared for or passed Class 12 from a recognized board. Their Class 12 admit card or marksheet must be uploaded in SSP.