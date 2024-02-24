ICAI May Reschedule Chartered Accountancy Exams Due To Elections

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has notified that the CA exams scheduled for May 2024 can be postponed if the dates of the exams coincide with general elections.

An official notification from ICAI noted, "It is pertinent to mention that general election to 18th Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held in 2024, notification for which is awaited. Accordingly, the examination committee may reschedule May 2024 CA examination, if the dates of general election coincide with the present examination schedule."

As per the official calendar released earlier, the CA Foundation course exams are scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The Intermediate Group 1 exams have been set for May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams are set for May 9, 11, and 13. The CA Final exams are scheduled to be held on May 2, 4, and 6 for Group 1, and on May 8, 10, and 12 for Group 2.

Meanwhile, the institute has proposed to empanel members to act as observers for the upcoming exams. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICAI for further details. A member will be allotted duties in the city of his professional address only as per institute's records.

Candidates shortlisted as observer will be paid honorarium of Rs 3,000 per day per session. In addition Rs 350 will be paid as conveyance reimbursement for ‘A' class cities and Rs 250 for other cities per day.