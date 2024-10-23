ICAI Inviting Applications For Observers For January 2025 Chartered Accountancy Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications from eligible CA members for appearing as observers in the Chartered Accountancy exams scheduled to be held in January 2025. The Foundation and Intermediate exam will be held from January 11-21, 2025 (except January 20). A member who fulfills the eligibility criteria and aspires of empaneling himself/herself for the assignment, may do so, online at http://observers.icaiexam.icai.org.



The window for empanelment will open on October 25, 2025. The deadline to fill the applications for the empanelment November 20, 2024. The details for hosting of self selection of observer assignments will be available from last week of December 2024 and first week of January 2025.

The main duty of the observer will be to ensure that the question paper packets meant for the day of the exam are collected from the bank and distributed safely to the students. The role will also require the candidates to be present in the assigned branch of the Bank/examination centre till the conclusion of the examination.



Eligibility

As mentioned on the official website, the candidates must fulfil the following criteria to apply for the role:



The name of the applicant should have been borne on the Register of Members as on July 1, 2022. He/she should not be more than 65 years of age.



Neither the candidate nor his/her relatives or dependent should be appearing in the ensuing Chartered Accountants examinations in January 2025. However, applying or appearance in ISA – AT will not be considered a disability for observership for CA examinations.



The candidate must not be coaching students for any of the examinations or test conducted by the Council of the institute in any institutions / organisation including Regional Councils / Branches of the Institute and also private coaching.



He/she should not be convicted by any court of Law and no disciplinary proceedings are pending against him/her, either by the ICAI / Disciplinary Directorate or by any other organisation, both in India or abroad.



The candidate must not be associated with the institute as an elected/co-opted member of the Council / Regional Council / Managing Committee of any Branch of the ICAI.

Pay

The role will be entitled for honorarium of Rs 3,000 per day per session and Rs 350 as conveyance reimbursement for ‘A' class cities and Rs 250 for other cities. Applicants can check the official website of the institute for detailed information.

