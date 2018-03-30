ICAI Common Proficiency Test (CPT) Registration To Begin On April 4 At Icaiexam.icai.org The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will begin the registration process for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on April 4, 2018.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will begin the registration process for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on April 4, 2018. The CPT exam will be conducted on June 17, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam is expected to be held at 196 different exam centres in India and five overseas exam centres.



The application process for the CPT exam will begin on April 4. Applicants will be able to apply till April 26, 2018 without late fee. Candidates who miss the deadline will be allowed to apply till May 3, 2018 with a late fee of Rs. 600 for those who will appear at Indian exam centres and in Kathmandu. For all other overseas exam centres late fee is 10 dollars.



Candidates will be able to apply for CPT on the official website (http://icaiexam.icai.org/). The application fee should be submitted online only. The application fee for CPT is Rs. 1000 for centres in India, Rs. 1700 for centres in Kathmandu and 300 dollars for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat.



Common Proficiency Test is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination. Candidates will be allowed to choose either English or Hindi as the medium of examination.



