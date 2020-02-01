ICAI Opens Free Online Facility To Edit CA Application Forms

Candidates have to make the changes online.

The CA exam regulator, ICAI, will allow candidates to edit their application forms after submission. For this, the ICAI would open the edit window for a week and CA candidates who wish to edit details like centre, medium or group can make the changes. With this new provision, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) joins National Testing Agency and also the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) among others which give one time opportunity to candidates to rectify any errors made in their application forms.

Candidates can also change the centre from an Indian centre to overseas centre and from single group to both groups. Though the facility can be availed free of cost, candidates have to pay the differential fee that is generated after the changes are made.

Candidates who have applied for the exam under Old Syllabus but have converted to New Syllabus will also be able to seek the change of syllabus from Old Syllabus to New Syllabus

"It is found that some candidates while filling the examination application form do not exercise reasonable care and commit errors and seek change of Centre/Group/Medium, on account of errors committed by them in their examination application forms, after submission," said ICAI in a notification released in this regard.

Candidates have to make the changes online.

This online facility will be available to the candidates who have submitted their examination application forms and not for applying for the exam.

"With a view to provide an opportunity to the candidates to correct such errors made by them while submitting their examination application forms, it has been decided to put in place an online facility to view and correct errors if any, committed by them while submitting the examination application form, in the fields of Centre/ Group/ Medium, (i.e. for seeking change of Centre/Group/Medium), with effect from May 2015 examinations," it added.

The candidate will be required to upload scanned copy of a handwritten/ typed application for change of Centre/Group/Medium duly signed.

