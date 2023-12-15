ICAI CA: Admit Cards Released For Chartered Accountancy Foundation Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Foundation exams that are scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

Students are required to download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the institute. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card by entering the user ID and password. No physical admit card will be sent to any candidate by ICAI.

Candidates who have registered in Foundation course on or before July 1, 2023 will be appearing for the CA Foundation exam scheduled in December 2023. Candidates converted from CPT to Foundation as on the date of filling the exam form are also eligible for the CA Foundation exam.

Foundation Examination is a gateway to enter the profession of Chartered Accountancy. It is open for candidates who passed class 12 board exam or equivalent recognised examination.

The exam is conducted in a Descriptive cum Objective type examination of 400 marks comprising of four papers.

Candidates will be declared to have passed the Foundation Examination if they secure a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all the four papers, in one sitting.