ICAI Announces Result For Forensic Accounting And Fraud Detection Course, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection (FAFD) test held on October 28, 2023.

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has launched the Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection keeping in mind the increasing demand of rising number of incidents of cyber-crimes and frauds in the country. It is the practice of utilising accounting, auditing, CAATs/ Data Mining Tools, and investigative skills to detect fraud/ mistakes.

Steps to check the results-

Step 1- Login to https://learning.icai.org using your SSP Credentials.

Step 2- Click on DAAB_Assessment_Forensic_Accounting and Fraud Detection -28th October

2023 in My Product Tab

Step 3- Click on Launch Button

Step 4- Click on + Button and view your result

The candidates can download their e-Certificates as they will not be provided with any hard copy by the Board.

Candidates who have scored less than 50 marks and who have not qualified for the exam can appear in the next attempt that is tentatively scheduled in December/ January.

The duration of the course is 7 days. Candidates will have to pay Rs 14,000 for enrolling in the course.

Participant have to secure 50 per cent marks in their Module Test and Project Work (i.e. 50 Marks in total out of 100) to get eligible for appearing in the Assessment Test. Passing of the Module Tests and the Project Work is the precondition for appearing in the FAFD Assessment Test.