IBPS Strengthens Integrity Of Banking Tests With Rigorous Anti-Cheating Protocols

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an official notification for a zero-tolerance policy against malpractice and proxy appearances in banking sector recruitment tests.

The notification reiterates that every candidate is expected to answer questions independently. To detect non-genuine scores obtained through collusion, impersonation, or any unfair means, IBPS employs a multi-layered analytical approach that includes:

1. Comparison of answer patterns (both correct and incorrect) across candidates in objective and descriptive papers

2. Detection of unusually high similarity in wrong answers, a globally accepted statistical indicator of copying

3. Scrutiny of descriptive answers for identical content, "padding," or irrelevant fillers used to manipulate evaluation

4. Analysis of candidate identification data, biometric records, application history, previous scores, and answering methodology

5. Observational reports from invigilators and venue staff regarding irregularities.

A dedicated "Committee for Detection of Unfair Means" reviews every flagged case before recommending cancellation. The committee relies on empirical and observed evidence, IBPS reserves the right to cancel candidature and withhold or withdraw results at any stage, even after declaration of results without prior notice.

These established methods have been upheld by courts in India and are in use by international testing bodies to ensure validity of test scores in examinations, said IBPS. Candidates are repeatedly cautioned through admit cards and the "Acquaint Yourself Booklet" that post-examination analysis of similarity patterns will be conducted, and any inference of non-genuine performance will lead to disqualification.

The notification comes amid recurring concerns over proxy candidates and organised cheating rackets in competitive banking exams, underscoring IBPS's continued efforts to protect the integrity of the selection process and safeguard genuine aspirants.