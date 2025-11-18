CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Sample Paper 2025-26 Released: Practice Now For Better Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Mathematics (Code 041) sample paper for the 2025-26 session for Class 10 students. The CBSE exams will start from February 17 and Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard will be the first exam.

By solving this sample paper, candidates will be able to score more in the exam. This paper will help in understanding the questions, pattern, and chapter-wise weightage.

There will be a total of 38 questions for 80 marks. The paper will be divided into five parts: A, B, C, D and E. Part A will have 20 questions of 1 mark each, Part B will have 4 questions of 2 marks each, Part C will have 6 questions of 3 marks each, Part D will have 4 long questions of 5 marks each and Part E will have 3 case study-based questions of 4 marks each.

The paper includes a mix of direct, application-based, and higher-order thinking questions covering all major units: Number Systems, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Trigonometry, Mensuration and Statistics & Probability.

Students are advised to download the official PDF from the CBSE website (cbseacademic.nic.in) and practice it thoroughly before the deadline, as it reflects the exact blueprint and difficulty level expected in the March 2026 board exam.

Solving this sample question paper is the best way to achieve better marks.