IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 Admit Card Released, Details Inside

IBPS has released the call letters for the officer's scale

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has released the admit card for candidates who applied for Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks-XII (CRP-RRBs-XII). Candidates who are going to appear in the IBPS RRB PO prelims 2023 exam can check their hall ticket at ibps.in.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their admit card on the day of the examination along with valid ID proof. The exams will be conducted in August and September.

IBPS has released the call letters for the officer's scale I and office assistant (multi-purpose) for the examination. The selection will be done on the basis of performance in the preliminary online exam and main examination. Shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the IBPS CRP RRB Main exam and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs. Notification highlights that the interview of the selected candidates will be conducted in November, according to its website.

The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts exams-- preliminary, main and interview-- for the selection of office assistants and officer scale of 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks.

Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6.

Steps to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-I22 July 2023' on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the registration details to access the admit card

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 admit card will display on the screen

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations.

During the year 2022-23, a total of 87.60 lakh candidates registered for various IBPS Examinations.