IBPS RRB Clerk Results 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is soon expected to announce the results for the IBPS RRB Clerk exam. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the IBPS by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth or password to access the result. The cut off and scorecards will be released few days after the announcement of the result.

IBPS had earlier released the result of the RRB PO prelims.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS prelims exam will be called for appearing in the Mains exam.



The RRB Clerk and PO Prelims examinations were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18. The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 will be held on the same day. The tentative date for the exam is scheduled for September 29. The RRB Clerk mains examination is likely to be held on October 6.



Steps to check RRB Clerk Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB Clerk Prelims result link and click it.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to access the result.

Step 4: Submit and download the RRB Clerk result.



As per the official website, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), came into existence as a Society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also as a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. IBPS has established itself as a premier institute in the conduct of assessment for personnel selection with the capability of handling close to one crore candidates every year.

The institute provides its services to organisations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, etc. many of whom are regular members of the BPS society. In addition, Central Public Sector Enterprises in varied sectors, State Government Departments/ Undertakings and Municipal Corporations also avail its services. Besides, reputed academic institutions avail the services of IBPS for admission to various courses as well as for manpower requirements.

