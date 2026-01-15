IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Shortly

- IBPS will soon release the RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 exam results on ibps.in
- The exam was held on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025 for 8,022 posts
- Qualified candidates must appear for the Mains exam on February 1, 2026
New Delhi:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly announce the results for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims 2025 exam. Once released candidates will be able to check the result on the official website by entering their login credentials. The results will be hosted on the official website ibps.in.
The prelims exam to fill 8,022 posts was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. Candidates who qualify the prelims will have to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for February 1, 2026. The examination is conducted to fill the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result: Steps to check the result
- Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Result link.
- Step 3: Select "Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)".
- Step 4: Enter your registration number and password/date of birth and submit.
- Step 5: Your qualifying status (qualified/not qualified) will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Download and save your result for future reference.