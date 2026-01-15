IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Shortly

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly announce the results for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant-Multipurpose) Prelims 2025 exam. Once released candidates will be able to check the result on the official website by entering their login credentials. The results will be hosted on the official website ibps.in.

The prelims exam to fill 8,022 posts was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. Candidates who qualify the prelims will have to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for February 1, 2026. The examination is conducted to fill the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result: Steps to check the result