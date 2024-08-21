IBPS Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Closing Today For 896 Posts

IBPS Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close its registration window today for the recruitment of 896 vacancies in participating banks. This recruitment aims to fill Probationary Officer/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The application process began on August 1.

IBPS Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Select the CRP SO application link on the homepage

Register on the IBPS portal and proceed

Complete the form, pay the fee, and submit it

Save and print a copy for future reference

Participating Banks:

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

For posts other than IT Officer Scale I, candidates should have a certificate, diploma, or degree in computer operations/language or have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in high school, college, or an institute.

Selection Process:

The selection process for Specialist Officers in participating banks includes preliminary and main examinations, a common interview, and provisional allotment.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and no older than 30 years as of August 1, 2024.

Application Fee:

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 850, while for SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates, it is Rs 175.

Prospective candidates must carefully review the notification regarding the examination process, interview procedures, provisional allotment, eligibility criteria, online registration, application fee, exam pattern, and issuance of call letters to ensure they meet the criteria.