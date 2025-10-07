IBPS PO Scorecard 2025 Released, Here's How To Check And Download

IBPS PO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their scorecards by logging in with their registration credentials.

The final score of each candidate will be determined based on marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,300 PO/MT vacancies across participating banks. The IBPS PO 2025 preliminary exam result was announced on September 26.

IBPS PO Scorecard Download Link

How To Download IBPS PO Scorecard 2025

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the link titled "Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV."

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Download and save your IBPS PO prelims scorecard.

Interview And Qualifying Marks

Candidates who do not meet the minimum qualifying marks will not be shortlisted for the interview round. Those who qualify the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 are eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, scheduled for October 12.

Provisional Allotment

As per the selection process, shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks based on merit-cum-preference. The final allotment will depend on the total number of vacancies reported by the respective banks.