IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

IBPS PO Mains 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees.

Candidates who have registered for the IBPS PO Mains exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website, ibps.in. They are required to enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access the admit card.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2. Locate and click on the link "Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-XIV-Probationary Officers/Management Trainees" on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Enter the required login information on the new page that opens.

Step 5. Click the submit button.

Step 6. Your admit card will be displayed.

Step 7. Review and download the document.

Step 8. Print a hard copy for future reference.

Important Dates

Declaration of Result - Main Examination: December 2024/January 2025

Conduct of Interview: January/February 2025

Provisional Allotment: April 2025

The online main examination will be followed by a common interview, conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank. Based on the vacancies reported for the financial year 2025-26, shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks. This process will consider government reservation guidelines and administrative convenience. The validity of CRP-PO/MT-XIV will end automatically on March 31, 2026, without prior notice.

Participating Banks