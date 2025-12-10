IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Released; Check The Direct Link To Download The Call Letters

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) interview round. Candidates who cleared the Mains exam can now download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in.

Only those candidates who successfully passed the IBPS PO Mains exam will be eligible for the interview. The Mains result was released on December 1st.

The IBPS PO Mains exam was held on October 12, 2025. The exam consisted of both objective and descriptive sections, and the total time was 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: First, visit the official website ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the IBPS PO Interview 2025 Call Letter link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number, password, and security captcha.

Step 4: Once you log in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the call letter and save it for future reference.